Shooting in Alaverdi, One Wounded
On March 9, 2020, at 17:00 pm, Tumanyan Police Department received a call from Alaverdi Medical Center CJSC that a resident of Odzun village, Lori region was taken to a medical center with a diagnosis of “right upper lobe gunshot wound, multiple fracture of right middle lobe.” He said he heard a blast and then felt pain in his thigh.
On the same day a criminal case was opened in the Tumanyan Investigative Division of the Lori Regional Investigation Department of the RA Investigation Committee under Article 112 of the RA Criminal Code (intentional infection of serious harm to health) and Article 235 of the RA Criminal Code (Illegal procurement, transportation, keeping or carrying of weapons, explosives or explosive devices, ammunition) of Part 1.
During the preliminary investigation, it is found out that on March 9, 2020, at 4:30 pm, a person who allegedly committed a bodily harm in a park near the Sayat- Nova Square in Alaverdi City, fired with an unlawfully obtained firearm in the direction of Odzun village resident causing severe bodily harm.
During a search of the dilapidated building near the scene of the accident, a Makarov pistol was found, with no factory number and four bullets in it.
The preliminary investigation continues. Necessary measures are taken to find out all the circumstances of the case, as well as the person who allegedly committed the crime.
Notification: The person suspected or accused of the alleged crime, is considered innocent until his/her guilt is proven by a court judgement that has come into legal effect pursuant to the procedure determined by Criminal Procedure Code of the Republic of Armenia.
Division of Public Relations and Information of the Investigative Committee of the Republic of Armenia