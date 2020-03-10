Calendar. March 10. Vazgen Sargsyan Promises to Get Married. (video) (video)

On this very day in 1998, the president of “Constitutional law” union Hrant Khachatryan, a candidate for President of the Republic of Armenia, makes a strange public offer. He urges candidates Robert Kocharyan and Vazgen Manukyan to self-withdraw in their favor, as his victory in the elections is unavoidable and he knows how to use the potential of both. Particularly Hrant Khachatryan promises Kocharyan that he will remain as prime minister, giving him the chief executive’s uncontrolled freedom. Six days after the announcement, Khachatryan receives 0,2 percent of the votes.

This day in 1998 is also exceptional, because the wives of presidential candidates meet media representatives and present their husbands’ merits. This is the only meeting of this kind that has taken place in our country.

Relatives of Defense Minister Vazgen Sargsyan scold him for not getting married. On this day in 1999, Vazgen Satgsyan, already 40 years old, makes a solemn promise to get married at a meeting with students.

On this day in 2000, cheated depositors of “Armenia” bank decide to switch from weekly mass protests to daily protests. Dangerous calls are made at the meeting: the depositors promise to become followers of Nairi Hunanyan and take revenge. Fortunately, this is the only case that Nairi Hunanyan’s ideology is sited as a positive thing.

In these days of 2001, there are frequent false alarms about a bomb placed at the State Revenue Committee. Bored with such alarms, Minister Andranik Manukyan doesn’t want to leave the ministry building on March 10, even at the time of the announced bomb blast.

Perhaps it is interesting that in September 2001, Gagik Poghosyan, who replaced Andranik Manukyan as the Minister of State Revenue, died of bomb explosion at the door of his house.

This day in 2002 is the day of the foundation of Northern Avenue with bass band and festive mood. The owners of “Old Erivan” are especially excited, because the first stone that is placed is for their building. The forthcoming years show that expectations and exhilarations, putting it mildly, are not justified. Till now there are unpaid citizens, whose homes formerly were at Northern Avenue. It is unclear who owns Old Erivan today, and in the luxurious elite buildings, only in some of the apartments the lights are lit.

This day in 2006 is memorable in the sense that for eight years unpunished Armen Tel for its high tariffs now is punished for its low tariffs. Based on VivaCell’s claim, it is announced that Armen Tell has abused its dominant position.

And finally, on March 10, 2013, presidential candidate Raffi Hovhannisyan, litigating the results of the election, starts a hunger strike at Liberty Square.