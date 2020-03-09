Authorities do not want the Society to be Educated. Karen Kocharyan (video)

“The government wanted to do it with “black and white”, but as oppositions or “blacks” didn’t enter, moreover no political force entered the game, that strategy made no sense”- at a news conference says a political technologist, political analyst Karen Kocharyan, referring to the referendum campaign scheduled for April 5.

The ruling force proposes to cease the Constitutional Court President Hrayr Tovmasyan’s and 6 judges’ powers. It has set up two sides for the referendum campaign: “Yes” and “No”.

Kocharyan doesn’t know what strategy the authorities will act on and notes that “No” side is not visible at all. He can’t say which side will win and about the situation after the referendum he says,” We’ll continue to live, and this is not an apocalypse”.

“The question is whether the authorities will be able to provide that necessary 650,000 votes. If they fail, they’ll say, “This was the victory of democracy, yes, we live in a country where they neither draw, nor force or buy the votes”. And if they win, they will say, “the revolution has completely won”, the political analyst says.

However, the public figure is more concerned about Armenia’s economic situation, which depends on the state and citizen security. “But I am concerned about the lack of investments, and the serious problems that exist. The problem isn’t only investments. Business and money like stability, when there is no stability, money circulation is lacking, - Karen Kocharyan stressed.

According to him, except for the 1991 independence referendum, the citizen of Armenia doesn’t know why he votes for “yes” or “no”, even by voting for deputy, the citizen thinks that he votes for the deputy to asphalt the roads. “The problem is that our authorities of all time, including this one, have never wanted to explain to the society, the authorities don’t want the society to be educated,”- highlighted the political technologist.