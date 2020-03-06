Congress cancels its 38th Session planned in Strasbourg

Due to the evolving situation of the Coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak in the Council of Europe’s host country France, in neighboring and many other countries, the President of the Congress, together with the Presidents of the Chambers and the Congress Secretariat, has taken the decision to cancel its 38th Session planned for 17-19 March 2020, as well as the Bureau and other meetings due to take place during that week in Strasbourg, France. This decision is aimed at protecting the health and safety of the members of the 47 national delegations to the Congress, invited personalities, other participants and the secretariat, as well as preventing further propagation of the virus as recommended by the health authorities of the member states and the World Health Organization, and in line with the Council of Europe’s policy. In order to adopt the resolutions and recommendations prepared by the committees and the Bureau, a meeting of the Statutory Forum, as foreseen in Chapter IX of the Congress Rules and Procedures, will be envisaged, if sanitary conditions permit this, before the summer break. The election of two vice-presidents of the Chamber of Local Authorities and the election of the Secretary-General of the Congress, which were also due to take place during the 38th Session, will be held as soon as possible by confidential e-voting, probably in April 2020.