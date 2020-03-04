There have been no new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Georgia on recent days
Health Minister Arsen Torosyan posted on his Facebook page:
"I recently had a phone conversation with Georgian Minister of Health Ekaterine Tikaradze to discuss the situation with coronavirus in our two countries.
Minister Tikaradze informed me that there are three patients diagnosed in Georgia and no newly confirmed cases have been reported in recent days. They all, like our patient, feel good and have no complaints.
I also presented the situation in our country and the events taking place.
Wishing our fraternal Georgian people success in overcoming this situation, we agreed to maintain a two-way communication between the ministers and the two departments to ensure that our actions are in harmony with one another and effective.
PS our patient and our citizens living in temporary special conditions feel good. ”