A A Video «Ժամացույցի զարկերը»՝ տարբեր բեմերում, տարբեր թատերախմբերով (video) www.a1plus.am Armenian / Russian I am convinced that the police have used force by the Prime Minister's instruction - Avetik Ishkhanyan The Number of asylum seekers in European Union member states decreases by 30% after revolution: Yeghoyan Yervand Manaryan has been advocating for justice for many years: the Prime Minister expressed his condolences Nikol Pashinyan made a mistake when not releasing a worse legacy - Levon Zurabyan