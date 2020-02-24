Air and land traffic with Iran have been suspended for two weeks. Nikol Pashinyan
The RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan posted on his Facebook page:
“Dear compatriots,
Based on Article 16 of the Law on State Border of the Republic of Armenia, which is about the temporary cession of communication across the state in the event of the spread of infectious diseases, the Government will make an extraordinary decision to suspend communication with Islamic Republic of Iran for two weeks.
Particularly, Iran-Armenia air communication and the entry of people through the Meghri border crossing to Armenia will be suspended.
Also, I would like to inform you that a session of the Coronavirus Prevention Commission will be held tomorrow morning, during which we’ll discuss our further steps, possible scenarios and resulting measures. This commission, by the way, has been operating since January 31.
Anyway, it is necessary to stress that there is no reason to spread panic. Such actions, in any case, are harmful.”
What are the restrictions of suspending the air and land traffic with Iran?
“The session of the Coronavirus Prevention has just ended, with the results of which it has been decided:
- To terminate land traffic with the Islamic Republic of Iran for two weeks.
- To apply incomplete restrictions on air traffic.
- To carry out cargo transportation with the Islamic Republic of Iran without restrictions, using a special control regime for drivers.
- Not to apply any restrictions for the citizens of the Republic of Armenia and of the Islamic Republic of Iran to return to their homeland.
- To be in close communication with the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran for two weeks, to complete the information on the size of coronavirus spread in Iran to specify further steps.
- Shortly after, the Government will make a decision on the session, which shall enter into force on the date of its publication.
It’s necessary to state that we have no cases of coronavirus infection in Armenia and I hope we’ll not. Armenia has all the necessary technical and professional resources for an accurate coronavirus diagnosis.”