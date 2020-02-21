A A
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan writes on his Facebook page:
"By the end of 2019, the manufacturing industry has grown by 12%, making it the first GDP structure in all sectors of the economy since 2008, providing 12.1%. This means that the productive potential of our country is being restored and developed.
The fastest growth in the Armenian economy was in the sphere of accommodation and public catering services (27.2%), which is a result of the high growth of the tourism sector.
The second highest sectoral growth was recorded by financial and insurance services - 22%, which gives hope for a further decline in loan interest rates. ”