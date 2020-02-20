Open news feed Close news feed
A A
Video Culture Social

Կորանավիրուսի օջախում ես զգույշ չեմ եղել. բարեբախտաբար, չհիվանդացանք. Էդուարդ Թոփչյան (video)

Կորանավիրուսի օջախում ես զգույշ չեմ եղել. բարեբախտաբար, չհիվանդացանք. Էդուարդ Թոփչյան

Armenian / Russian