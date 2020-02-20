Yervand Manaryan has been advocating for justice for many years: the Prime Minister expressed his condolences
The Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a letter of condolences on the death of prominent Armenian actor, director, screenwriter Yervand Manaryan.
“I learned with deep sorrow about the death of our great artist Yervand Manaryan.
Yervand Manaryan was a brilliant national artist whose characters enriched Armenian film art and occupied an unforgettable place in the hearts of Armenian audience. He was a great actor, screenwriter, director, educator who enjoyed great popular love and fame.
In addition to being a prominent artist, Yervand Manaryan was an active citizen of the Republic of Armenia who has been advocating for justice for many years, always expressing his clear position.
The memory of the renowned artist, his creative and civic activity will remain in the hearts of many generations of the Armenian people. On behalf of the whole Armenian people and myself, I express my deep condolences to Yervand Manaryan's relatives, friends and fans of his art. ”