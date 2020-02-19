A A Video Իշխանությունը պետք է գիտակցի, որ ինքն ընդամենը ծառայություն մատուցող է․ Բագրատ Ասատրյան (video) www.a1plus.am Armenian / Russian The army has accomplished its task. Some mistakes were also made - Seyran Ohanyan about April war The Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces is in the National Assembly. Closed-format discussion on the events taking place in the army In what cases and how much penalty will the HLI apply for “Anti-tobacco” Law violation? ARMENIA – All sides need to exercise restraint, mutual respect and constructive institutional co-operation - Statement by President Buquicchio