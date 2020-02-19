The day of Serzh Sargsyan's trial is known

The first hearing on the case of Serzh Sargsyan and others will take place on February 25. This information is provided by "Datalex" information system. The case was signed by Judge Vahe Misakyan.

According to the indictment, Serzh Sargsyan was charged with the fact that from April 9, 2008 to April 9, 2018, holding the post of President of the Republic of Armenia, being an official acting as a representative of the government, using his official position, from January 25 From 2013 to February 7 of the same year he organized embezzlement from the state of the Republic of Armenia in especially large amounts - AMD 489,160,310, committed by a group of people.

Minister of Agriculture Sergo Karapetyan is also in charge of the case. According to the indictment, being induced by the owner of Flash LLC Barsegh Beglaryan, by the 2013 RA President Serzh Sargsyan's organization, with the support of his deputy Samvel Galstyan and the Head of the Crop Management Department of the RA Ministry of Agriculture Gevorg Harutyunyan and for other personal interests, using his official position against the interests of the service, with other officials, he deliberately wasted a large sum of a total amount of AMD 489,160,310 from the reserve fund of the Government of the Republic of Armenia.

Barsegh Beglaryan, former Deputy Minister of Agriculture Samvel Galstyan and former head of the Crop Management Department at the Ministry of Agriculture Gevorg Harutyunyan, are also in charge of this case.

For all of them, the signature of non-departure was chosen as a precautionary measure.