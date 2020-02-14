Diana Harutyunyan through the eyes of an ordinary citizen (video)

It's been a month since a young man named "Diana Harutyunyan" on Facebook has been detained, and the NSS is still silent about who Diana Harutyunyan really is.

The public only knows what the National Security Service revealed on January 5 when there was a Christmas candle lighting ceremony in Armenia. That is to say, he is a male with a female name and is a sympathizer of former President Robert Kocharyan who is now in jail, and has significantly damaged the national security interests of the Republic of Armenia by publishing Russian false information on RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's non-existent congratulations.

At the suggestion of "A1 +" 10 Facebook users simultaneously watched the video that was released just a month ago by the National Security Service on the discovery of a fake user named Diana Harutyunyan. In this video, “Diana Harutyunyan”, with his face closed, is explaining in front of the camera and apologizing that he hadn't realized what he has done. The fake user, just two days before the revelation, on January 3, wrote as if Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had congratulated the US President on the action taken against Iran's top military person. The information was also spread in the Azerbaijani and Iranian media.

Due to Facebook survey we are trying to find out how the public perceives Diana Harutyunyan, combining the audio and video information. None of the respondents was a friend of the fake Facebook user Diana Harutyunyan.

Anna H. wasn't in Armenia during the New Year holidays and was watching the video for the first time.

“In my opinion he is tiny, with delicate, more childlike features, up to 25 years old. He had a kind of timid man's walk. While speaking he was not moving his body and arms, there was not even a slight movement, which made it seem as if he was immovable, and just someone else was talking", she says.

Lilit A. thinks that "Diana Harutyunyan" is a 32-37 year old man that we always happen to see on the streets of Yerevan. "His speech was faith-inspiring, but taking into consideration the acting skills of the current people and the absolute lack of shame, it can be deceptive," says the 26-year-old director. She believes that regardless of whether the fake user intentionally or unknowingly harmed Armenia's security, he should be punished in order to prevent "someone else doing something like that".

20-year-old student Ani K. is convinced that "Diana Harutyunyan" is lying when he says that he had not realized it could harm the state. In her eyes, "Diana" is a 24-28 year old, middle height young man.

30-year-old Knarik says that at the first glance "Diana Harutyunyan" seemed to be young, but then she realized that he was older - about 50. His speech had not convinced Knarik: "It was rehearsed and artificial".

Two other respondents of our survey were convinced that he was "saying a text learned by heart".

"He was talking as if he had revised the text several times. I don't think the arrested person who is accused of something could state his mind so clear ,"Teresa shared her impressions and opinion. Maybe it is staged by law enforcement in order to show that they really wanted to make a hybrid revolution in Armenia. But I think this fake has nothing to do with it. " According to Teresa's description "Diana Harutyunyan" is an ordinary worker with swarthy skin and dark hair.

Another "unconvinced" respondent is a student, Rima, who thinks "Diana" is definitely unemployed; otherwise he would not have time to fabricate and disseminate false information. "His speech has not convinced me at all, he was obviously talking as if 'prepared beforehand ', the wording was very artificial," she shared her suspicions.

Christine A. does not except that the young man "was paid for spreading false information". In the video, he noted that about two years ago, after accusing former President Robert Kocharian, he gained opposition views and opened a false page. (By the way, there are users, including Stepan Safaryan, Chairman of the Public Council of Armenia, who claims that currently blocked "Diana Harutyunyan" page was created earlier and disseminated misinformation during the 2016 military operation on the Karabakh-Azerbaijani border.)

According to Christine, even if "Diana"'s move stemmed from her opposition, her action could not be forgiven because it could "cause enmity among nations."

"It was an immoral act, because a person who prevails the right to express his opinion over the interest of the state cannot have a high level of values," says the young girl.

For 31-year-old Hovhannes K., the video is convincing; he responds very furiously; "One must be caught and punished as a traitor."

Gohar is a psychologist by profession and she expresses her opinion with professional caution. She seems to sum up what others have said.

“Unfortunately, his voice is altered in the video and his face is closed. While speaking his mimics are not visible, the body gives the cue that it is a young man. As the voice is changed, it is difficult to understand what is really going on, whether the words are uttered fluently or he is choosing them with a difficulty. By carefully observing the motion of his head, I suppose that he could not state his mind in such a rapid manner, because he almost doesn't move his head while speaking. His hands and feet are not visible; his gestures are incomprehensible while speaking,” says the psychologist.

Another psychologist is taking part in the journalistic investigation.

"His speech is very fast, so he is hiding some things and is not sincere, he rubs his hands, constantly hiding them under the table, which speaks of concealment and anxiety," says 28-year-old Lena G., continuing, it wouldn’t be right to speak about his character, but his behavior indicates that he is a man who is uncertain, fearful, not sincere and prone to lie and conceal. "

Reminder: “Diana Harutyunyan” has been charged under articles of incitement to national, racial or religious hatred, as well as illegal possession of computer information.