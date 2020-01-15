A A
Hrayr Tovmasyan has video-call conversation with Gianni Buquicchio
Hrayr Tovmasyan, the President of the Constitutional Court of Armenia, today had a video-call conversation with Gianni Buquicchio, President of the Venice Commission, and some other officials of the Commission.
They discussed in detail the developments surrounding the Constitutional Court following the announcement by Buquicchio of October 29, 2019, and the adoption of the law on amendments to the law on the Constitutional Court of Armenia, which envision an “early retirement mechanism” for the current judges of the Constitutional Court.