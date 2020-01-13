A A
Armenia Airways will resume its regular Yerevan-Tehran-Yerevan flights from January 14th
Dear Passengers,
Taking into consideration the recent statement made by the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia on the use of the airspace of the Islamic Republic of Iran: Our airline has requested from the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran and received guarantees for the safe operation of the aircraft in the airspace of the Islamic Republic of Iran.
Taking into account the above, Armenia Airways will resume its regular Yerevan-Tehran-Yerevan flights from January 14th.