Criminal case launched in connection with death of contract soldier
Gegham Khachatryan, 32, the contract soldier who is believed to have committed suicide, was from Berd town of Armenia’s Tavush province.
The family of the soldier had rented a house in Berd upon returning from Russia, and Khachatryan had been a contract serviceman for several years.
On January 6, contract serviceman Gegham Khachatryan had shot himself with the machine gun registered to him in a combat position at a military unit of Armenia.
The Investigative Committee has launched a criminal case on the incident.
An investigation is underway.