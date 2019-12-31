There are highways that are closed or hard to pass in the Republic of Armenia - Ministry of Emergency Situations

The Ministry of Emergency Situations informs that as of December 31, at 08:30 am, there are highways that are closed or hard to pass in the Republic of Armenia.

Vardenyants Pass (from the side of Gegharkunik region) is closed for trucks and is difficult to pass for cars.

Sotk-Karvachar highway is difficult to pass for all types of vehicles.

There is blacl ice on Vardentants Pass (from the side of Vayots Dzor region).

According to information provided by the Emergency Situations Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia and the RF Ministry of Emergency Situations of North Ossetia, the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open to all types of vehicles.

Drivers are advised to drive solely on winter tires.

Construction works are underway on Vanadzor-Alaverdi-Bagratashen highway, as a result of which the road section is closed for trucks. The Dilijan-Noyemberyan-Bagratashen highway can be served as an alternative highway.