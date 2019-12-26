A A
Brother stabs his brother with kitchen knife (video)
On December 25, a report was received from the hospital in the Sevan police department that a 24-year-old resident of Sevan was taken to the hosptal of Sevan city with a abdominal wound.
The police went to the medical center to find out more details about the incident. The young man reported to the hospital that he had the injury as a result of falling over a machine while working.
However, criminal investigators found that the victim had been arguing with her 30-year-old brother in their home at about 1.30am, during which his brother stabbed him with a kitchen knife.
On the same day, the suspect was taken to the Sevan police station.
The knife was found.
A forensic examination has been appointed.
Materials are being prepared.