Brother stabs his brother with kitchen knife (video)

On December 25, a report was received from the hospital in the Sevan police department that a 24-year-old resident of Sevan was taken to the hosptal of Sevan city with a abdominal wound.

The police went to the medical center to find out more details about the incident. The young man reported to the hospital that he had the injury as a result of falling over a machine while working.

However, criminal investigators found that the victim had been arguing with her 30-year-old brother in their home at about 1.30am, during which his brother stabbed him with a kitchen knife.

On the same day, the suspect was taken to the Sevan police station.

The knife was found.

A forensic examination has been appointed.

Materials are being prepared.