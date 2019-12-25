Simon Martirosyan to be awarded Olympic gold medal (video)

Head coach of the Armenian men's weightlifting team Pashik Alaverdyan stated today that weightlifter Simon Martirosyan will be awarded Olympic gold medal in the 2016 Olympic Games.

“The International Weightlifting Federation informed us today that the 2016 Olympic Games champion Ruslan Nuridinov was caught doping at the London Olympics. This means that the athlete must return the gold medal to the International Federation. The president also asked us whether we want to get the gold medal, as in that case Simon Martirosyan's doping test results would have to be revealed. I replied, 'check as much as you want.' The medal should be handed to Simon Martirosyan in January,” Pashik Alaverdyan said.

To note, Greco-Roman wrestler Artur Aleksanyan won a gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.