President Sarkissian meets Metsamor's high school children

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today met with the children and teachers of Metsamor’s N2 high school within the frames of the program “More For Metsamor”.

One of the components of the project, which is implemented by Rosatom State Atomiс Energy Corporation, is the meetings with famous people, in whose life science played a great role.

The first guest of this initiative is Armenian President Armen Sarkissian who had a great contribution to the field of science and continues actively operating in the field.

President Armen Sargsyan answered the questions of the participants, spoke about the importance of science and technology for the future of Armenia.