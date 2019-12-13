Ani Hovsepyan and Artur Ghazaryan win bronze medals

Armenian representatives won two medals at the World Cup of Oil Countries International Boxing Tournament in Beloyarsk, Russia.

In the women's competition, Ani Hovsepyan (69kg) became the bronze medalist, beating Russia's boxer in the semifinals.

In the men's 57kg category Artur Ghazaryan failed to overcome the 1/2 finals and was also awarded a bronze medal.

Seyran Yeghikyan (52kg), Narek Hovhannisyan (63kg), Arsen Grigoryan (69kg), Vakhtang Harutyunyan (75kg) and Kristine Sargsyan (51kg) also took part in the tournament.