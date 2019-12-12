List of participants of "Top 10 Athletes of the Year" voting published

The Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia has published the list of participants in the "Top 10 Athletes of the Year" voting.

According to the ministry's press service, the list includes 25 athletes.

As in the previous year, this year too, the top 10 will be determined by the combination of SMS voting, the voting of the national team coaches registered in the Ministry and the journalists accredited to the competition.