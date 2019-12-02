Open news feed Close news feed
A A
Video Politics

ՍԴ-ն 2018թ․-ի ապրիլից մինչև այսօր ինչո՞ւ չի կարողանում ընտրել փոխնախագահ․ Վլադիմիր Վարդանյան (video)

www.a1plus.am

Armenian / Russian