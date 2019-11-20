Open news feed Close news feed
Ադրբեջանցին մտել էր Միլանի հայկական եկեղեցի ու հարց տալիս Նիկոլ Փաշինյանին (video)

Միլանի Հայ Առաքելական Սուրբ Քառասուն Մանկունք եկեղեցում հայ համայնքի ներկայացուցիչների հետ ՀՀ վարչապետ Նիկոլ Փաշինյանի հանդիպմանը միջադեպ է տեղի ունեցել:

