Lecturers urge student to stop strike (video)

Faculty of History and Philology of Yerevan State University has announced a one-day strike as a sign of solidarity with students. At a press conference today, representatives of universities and academic systems presented their reasons for expressing solidarity with students. Yuri Avetisyan, Head of the Chair of Armenian Language at YSU, said that they had no political motive, and the majority of professors were in favor of their demand.

According to him, their demand is mainly one: to cancel the project whose provisions are dangerous.

Dean of the Faculty of History of Yerevan State University Edik Minasyan mentioned that in many cases they forget that the Armenian language, Armenian literature, Armenian history are essential for the upbringing of the Armenian language and creation of a value system;

"Our students' strike has one main purpose - to draw general attention to developing an educational system concept."

According to Ashot Melkonyan, director of the Institute of History of the National Academy of Sciences, even though there are many problems in the field of science and education, first of all the "ax" fell on the subjects of Armenology.