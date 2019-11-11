There was no any agreement between Nikol Pashinyan and Serzh Sargsyan - Armen Ashotyan (video)

“Serzh Sargsyan's speech will not be about memoirs, it will not be about the past. There will be a diagnosis of the present and a vision of the future. And I am confident that the president will open the horizon for the future," Republican Party Vice President Armen Ashotyan told A1+, referring to Serzh Sargsyan's statement that "it is time to speak openly and transparently with the people."

Armen Ashotyan, however, did not want to say when Serzh Sargsyan would finally speak. Speaking about the revolution that took place in April last year, the RPA vice president admitted that they had overestimated the system's manageability and unity. They also underestimated the impact of various impacts on Armenia's domestic political life.