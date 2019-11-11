Prague Ice Cup. Anastasia Galustyan takes 3rd place

Armenia's representative Anastasia Galustyan took the 3rd place at the Figure Skating Tournament in Prague, Czech Republic. The press service of the National Olympic Committee of Armenia reports.

The 20-year-old figure skater got 149.69 points in women's competition, where 15 women were competing.

This was Anastasia Galustyan's second appearance this season. In October she competed in the Dennis Ten Memorial in Almaty, Kazakhstan, where she finished 6th.