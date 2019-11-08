Levon Aronian shares 2-4 places in Grand Chess Tour

The 6th round of the Grand Chess Tour in Bucharest is over today.

In the 7th game, Levon Aronian tied with Anton Korobov, leader of the tournament. In the next game he defeated Wesley Soy, and in the 9th- drew levels with Anish Giri.

Thus, Levon Aronian scored 10 points out of 18 and shared 2-4 places with Anish Giri and Shakhriyar Mammadyarov. The winner of the rapid chess tournament was Anton Korobov who scored 12 points.

On November 9 and 10, participants of this round will compete in blitz chess. They will play 18 games in two days. Here will be the classical calculation of points.