Students of YSU demand to cancel Ruben Hayrapetyan's decision to leave his post (video)

A group of students of the Armenian State University of Economics are in front of the government building.

They are here in support of Acting Rector of the University Ruben Hayrapetyan.

It should be reminded that the day before it became known, that Ruben Hayrapetyan is going to leave his post.

Tatevik Gevorgyan, a 4th year student at YSU Faculty of Economics, told reporters that they demand to review all university professors, and if Hayrapetyan's job is not in the top ten, some students will leave the university.

Students want to meet with government members, in particular Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Arayik Harutyunyan and cancel Hayrapetyan's decision to step down.

The students gathered are pleased with the reforms done by the acting president.

They said they had started collecting signatures in support of Ruben Hayrapetyan.

They are waiting for the end of the government session for further steps.