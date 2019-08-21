The air temperature will not drop much in the coming days - Gagik Surenyan

Gagik Surenyan, Head of the Meteorological Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the RA Ministry of Emergency Situations, wrote on his Facebook page that no precipitation is forecasted for the next 5 days. The air temperature is 4-5 degrees above normal for this time of year and will not drop much in the coming days. Due to these factors, a high-level fire situation has been formed in almost the whole territory of the republic, which will not be mitigated in the coming days.