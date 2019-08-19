No action can be taken against the will of the people - Vahe Enfiajyan (video)

The situation is stable in the park of the National Assembly. Police forces do not allow citizens to enter the Parliament Park.

There are currently no activists in the National Assembly park. Prosperous Armenia MP Sergey Bagratyan and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Vahe Enfiajyan are also here. Speaking to reporters, the latter said that the issue could only be resolved through harmony.

“If there is no harmony with the issue, then no action will be taken. No action can be taken against the will of the people,” he said.