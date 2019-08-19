Tense situation on Baghramyan Avenue (video)

At this moment, demonstrators fighting for Amulsar tried to close Baghramyan Avenue, causing a traffic jam. Police officers warned them repeatedly to open the street and continue the action down the sidewalk.

The protesters, however, did not comply with the police demand and tried to sit on the street.

Police are currently trying to open the street and restore traffic, and those who do not comply are being detained.

The situation on Baghramyan Avenue is tense.

As a result, one of the citizens felt not well and the commander of the PPC regiment ordered to call an ambulance for a citizen.

According to preliminary information, there are 4 detainees.

Video is done by Factor. am.