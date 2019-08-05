Նիկոլ Փաշինյանը ամփոփեց իր արձակուրդը (video)

-
There is detained as result of explosion
New Armenian Premier League championship kicks off
There is no water, no trees are sprayed, there are a lot inspects in the house - resident
Commuting by trains to be free of charge on occasion of Railway Day
A little bit of Aznavour, a little bit of Édith Piaf and Komitas - Bourg de Peugeot band plays at Aznavour Square
Drone near plane while approaching Zvartnots airport
President of Artsakh receives Armenia’s Human Rights Defender
President Sarkissian offers condolences over death of People’s Artist Yervand Ghazanchyan
Nikol Pashinyan's live broadcast from Kalavan village
President Sarkissian leaves for vacation
President Sarkissian meets with newly appointed UK Minister of State for Europe and Americas
Armenian State Revenue Committee opens criminal case against Sanitek back in February
Head of Yerkrapah Volunteer Union dies
International train timetable restored
Soldier wounded yesterday