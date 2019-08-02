Չինարենը չմոռանալու համար երիտասարդն ուզում է չծառայել բանակում (video)

-
Commuting by trains to be free of charge on occasion of Railway Day
A little bit of Aznavour, a little bit of Édith Piaf and Komitas - Bourg de Peugeot band plays at Aznavour Square
Drone near plane while approaching Zvartnots airport
President of Artsakh receives Armenia’s Human Rights Defender
President Sarkissian offers condolences over death of People’s Artist Yervand Ghazanchyan
Nikol Pashinyan's live broadcast from Kalavan village
President Sarkissian leaves for vacation
President Sarkissian meets with newly appointed UK Minister of State for Europe and Americas
Armenian State Revenue Committee opens criminal case against Sanitek back in FebruaryGoogle Ad
Head of Yerkrapah Volunteer Union dies
International train timetable restored
Soldier wounded yesterday
The number of male teachers is gradually decreasing - education expert
Vardavar event to be held in National Assembly Park