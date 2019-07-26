The government is ready to pay for transfer of Armenian citizens from Egypt to Armenia

Head of the office of the Armenian deputy prime minister Varag Siseryan informed that several versions are being considered for the transfer of the Armenian citizens who were left in Egypt due to cancellation of flight:

“The solution of the issue is almost found. I would like to also inform that the Armenian government is ready to pay for the return of the citizens from Egypt to Armenia via a charter flight”, he said.