Vardavar event to be held in National Assembly Park

The event will be organized on July 28, at 10:00 am, in the National Assembly Park and on Baghramyan Avenue on the occosion of Vardavar Day.

The event will start with a carpet cleaning ceremony on Baghramyan Avenue.

The "Tufenkian rug", "Megerian Carpet" and the Armenian National Marine Center's

Armenian handmade carpets will be presented during the event.

Master classes in carpet weaving, talk about carpets and quartz game are planned to be hold during the event.

The event will end with "Miqayel Voskanian and Friends" music band's concert.

We will wait for you.