Nikol Pashinyan congratulates Boris Johnson on assuming office of UK’s Prime Minister

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Boris Johnson on assuming the office of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

“I warmly congratulate you on assuming the office of the Prime Minister of UK. I wish you success in your important mission.

Armenia attaches great importance to the constant development and expansion of the Armenian-British cooperation. The constructive dialogue between our countries serves as a firm base for recording key achievements at all directions and comprehensively using the existing potential for the benefit of our friendly peoples.

I am full of hope that in the near future there will be a chance to meet with you and give a new impetus to the Armenian-British ties with joint efforts”, reads the Armenian PM’s congratulatory letter.