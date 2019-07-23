Armen Sarkissian posthumously awards Arman Kirakosyan with Order of Honor

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on posthumously awarding Arman Kirakosyan with the Order of Honor for the long-term dedicated diplomatic service.

The President handed over the Order to Kirakosyan’s relatives on July 23.

The ceremony of handing the Order was also attended by Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, representatives of diplomatic service, historians and the friends of late Ambassador.