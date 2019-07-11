Information disseminated by some Azerbaijani media does not correspond to reality - Ministry of Defense of Republic of Armenia

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia issued a statement, which reads:

"The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia declares that the information disseminated by some Azerbaijani media on July 10 that the units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire on the positions located near the villages of Chinari and Movses in the direction of the Alibeyli settlement of Azerbaijan, as a result of which the agricultural equipment was damaged, did not correspond to the reality and is another misinformation. "