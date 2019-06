Armenian citizen Minas Minasyan who was arrested in Tbilisi released

Shortly before the human rights defender Arman Tatoyan's Georgian counterpart, Nino Lomjaria, informed that Armenian citizen Minas Minasyan, who was arrested during the events in Tbilisi, was released and he has not filed any complaint or any other issue.

The Human Rights Defender's staff has been in constant contact with his close relatives, including a parent.