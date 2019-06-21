Bako Sahakyan addresses congratulatory message on Medical Worker’s Day

On June 21, Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan addressed a congratulatory message in connection with the Medical Worker’s Day.

“Dear medical workers,

On behalf of the Artsakh Republic authorities and personally myself I cordially congratulate you on your professional holiday.

I congratulate you and extend my deepest appreciation for your extremely important service, for the attention, care and compassion shown to our citizens. Healthcare is among those spheres where human qualities and merits, commitment and loyalty of the personnel to the given oath and the chosen profession are as important as high professionalism and knowledge.

The state is committed to improving the conditions of medical institutions, equipping them with up-to-date technology, training the medical staff, improving the level of accessibility and quality of health services. It is also envisaged to raise the salaries of the medical staff. All these activities will be of a successive nature.

Dear friends,

I once again congratulate you on the Day of Medical Workers wishing all of you peace, robust health, greatest success on the way of realizing your complex and difficult mission.”