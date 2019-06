Gyumri River flows through neighborhood with garbage (video)

The heavy rains in Gyumri have caused a number of problems. The city drainage system does not work normally, and the accumulated water has made the streets hard to pass.

There was an emergency situation at the Gyumri bus station's dormitory. The surface of Gyumri River has increased and started to flow through the neighborhood with the garbage in it.

More information is available in "Tsayg" TV footage.