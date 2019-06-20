Zohrab Mnatsakanyan meets with John Bolton

“I am Pleased with positive, extensive and engaging discussion with Ambassador Bolton on Nagorno Karabakh peaceful resolution process, Armenia's and regional peace and security agenda, as well as Armenia-US bilateral cooperation. The US plays important role as OSCE MG Co-Chair along with Russia and France”, Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan twitted about his meeting with U.S. national security adviser John Bolton during his visit to Washington.