Pizzas distributed to supporters of Robert Kocharyan
While Judge Armen Danielyan is in an advisory room at the Court of Appeal, the protests of Robert Kocharyan's supporters and opponents continue in the court yard.
Shortly before Tashir pizza's pizzas were distributed to the supporters of Robert Kocharyan.
Journalists covering the protests remembered that businessman Khachatur Sukiasyan was accused of supplying water and pizza to demonstrators during the March 1 rally, and even during the trial, the witnesses were questioned about those pizzas.