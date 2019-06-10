A A
Armen Sarkissian congratulates Portugal on National Day
Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has congratulated President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on the country’s National Day.
President Sarkissian “expressed conviction that the Armenian-Portuguese friendly relations will contribute to the expansion of bilateral ties in innovation, business, culture and science”, Sarkissian’s Office said in a news release. Sarkissian wished all the best to his Portuguese counterpart.
The Armenian President also wished further prosperity to the people of Portugal.