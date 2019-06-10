"Civil Contract" will learn lessons from this election - MP of "My Step" faction

According to Sargis Khandanyan, a member of the "My Step" faction, t he defeat of the "Civil Contract" party in Abovyan mayoral election is a process that is natural in any democratic countries. He also noted that "Civil Contract" will take lessons from this election.

"Maybe it was necessary to organize the pre-election campaign more actively. More effort is required. I think that the "Civil Contract" should have strong territorial structures in the provinces not only to work with citizens during the campaign, but to work with them constantly to assure our success in the future," the MP said to A1+.