Henrikh Mkhitaryan to not participate in Europa League final in Baku

Arsenal Football Club announces that Henrikh Mkhitaryan will not participate in the Europa League final in Baku. The club made a decision after the discussion with Henrikh and his family.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, a member of the Armenian national football team and Arsenal midfielder, touched upon this decision on Facebook.

"Having considered all the current options, we had to take the tough decision for me not to travel with the squad to the Europa League Final. It‘s the kind of game that doesn’t come along very often for us players and I must admit, it hurts me a lot to miss it. I will be cheering my teammates on! Let‘s bring it home #Arsenal."