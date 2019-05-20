Bako Sahakyan: I rule out that we will have tension

The meeting between the Artsakh Republic (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) President Bako Sahakyan and the National Assembly of Armenia “My Step” faction has kicked off a while ago.

Responding to reporters’ questions, Sahakyan noted that it was back during the meeting held in Stepanakert that it was agreed that they had to speak about all the issues which they describe as a priority.

Asked whether this meeting will contribute to eliminating the tension, the President remarked: “I rule out that we will have tension. And if such phenomena emerge, we are obligated to do everything and to circumvent such a period of time.”