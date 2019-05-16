A A
I will say whatever I want and you will sit and listen - Robert Kocharyan
The trial of the second president of Armenia Robert Kocharyan continues in the court of general jurisdiction of Avan and Nor Nork administrative districts.
Kocharyan continues his speech, noting that his right to immunity was violated. He considered that there were no facts on the charge.
The prosecution allowed the repetition and began a debate between the two sides.
"I will say whatever I want and you will sit and listen," Robert Kocharyan said in response to the Prosecutor General's statements. Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan responded to the statement that the prosecutor's office violated the law.