Three people detained after Kocharyan's trial, including owner of TV 5 channel Armen Tavadyan
During the incident between the supporters of RA second president Robert Kocharyan and activist Vardges Gaspari in the yard of the court of general jurisdiction of Avan and Nor Nork administrative districts, police detained 3 people.
The Police Department of Public Relations and Information reported that there were five civilians in the police station, three of whom were detained and two had been invited.
An investigation is under way, and no details have been provided.
According to media reports, the owner of TV 5 channel Armen Tavadyan was also among those who had been detained.